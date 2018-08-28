A bipartisan board that oversees Kentucky’s elections has unanimously voted to reaffirm the secretary of state’s role as the state’s chief election officer following allegations she abused her authority for political purposes.

The Kentucky State Board of Elections voted 4-0 on a resolution reiterating that Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes has authority to oversee the board’s day-to-day operations and is required to have access to the state’s voter database.

Executive Director Jared Dearing sent a letter to board members on Monday accusing Grimes of misusing the voter registration database and ordering staff not to comply with a federal court order.

Grimes told reporters Tuesday she “vigorously” disputes those accusations, calling them bizarre propaganda.

Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown has called for a federal investigation.