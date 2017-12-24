The Kentucky Foundation for Women has awarded 32 Artist Enrichment grants totaling $105,000 to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations.

KFW’s Artist Enrichment grants provide opportunities for feminist artists and arts organizations to develop their skills and abilities to make art that advances social justice in Kentucky. Recipients can use the funding to attend residencies, invest in continuing education opportunities or to create a body of new work.

“By developing their skills, these artists are working to raise the voices of women across the state in the service of a more just and equitable society,” said KFW executive director Sharon LaRue in a release. “Their vision, their self-determination sparks meaningful action in pursuit of social change. KFW is proud to support the development of artists across the state.”

The grant program drew 54 applications from throughout the state; 5 of the 32 recipients were from Louisville. They are:

Leslie Anglin, who was awarded $2,750 to attend a workshop on the art of kintsugi (the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery) and to create a new series of mixed-media work that addresses “the transformative effect of loss on feminine identity.”

Aaisha Hamid, who will use the awarded $3,712 to produce and market a series of books dedicated to encouraging high school and college-aged women to embrace their identities and speak up in a society that continuously silences their voices. The project will enable her to refine her writing skills while celebrating her own identity as a Pakistani-American, Muslim woman.

Amira Karaoud, who received $3,890 for the purpose of creating a multimedia art installation showcasing the variety of perspectives and experiences of Arab women living in the United States.

Looking for Lilith Theatre Company was awarded $4,000 to work with New Orleans’ based RacePeace to develop a framework for shifting racial dynamics and dismantling racism within their company.

Kristen Renee Miller received $4,500 to translate a book-length collection of poetry by indigenous poet Marie-Andrée Gill into English.

The Kentucky Foundation for Women is a private foundation formed in 1985 by Louisville writer Sallie Bingham. Its mission is to promote positive social change by supporting varied feminist expression in the arts.