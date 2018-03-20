A Republican candidate for Kentucky Secretary of State is drawing criticism after posting a Twitter message about shooting Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth.

As first reported by the Courier-Journal, Carl Nett was responding to a tweet by Yarmuth that included a photo of the congressman wearing an “F” button on his lapel, indicating his pride for the grade he was given by the National Rifle Association.



Nett, a former Secret Service agent, has since deleted the tweet, and posted another saying he would have died for the Democratic leaders he protected, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, even though he didn’t vote for them.

Friends, I protected Barack Obama, John Kerry, John Edwards, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton. I voted for none of them. I would have DIED for any of them. My oath is to the Constitution. ALL politicians should keep that oath, first and foremost. — Carl B. Nett (@realCarlNett) March 20, 2018

Yarmuth’s office said in a statement that since the shooting of Republican Congressman Steve Scalise last year, Capitol Police have directed that all threats to members’ safety be reported to them and they are aware of the situation.

Nett’s tweet was denounced by both Republicans and Democrats.

(2/2) This tweet is especially disturbing in light of recent attacks on Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and our own Senator Rand Paul. — LouisvilleGOP (@LouisvilleGOP) March 20, 2018

In a statement, Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Ben Self called Nett’s comment “not only alarming but terribly offensive.”

“Nett, a current Republican candidate for secretary of state and campaign contributor to Gov. Matt Bevin, is obviously unfit to be elected for or hold any Kentucky office. Any threats of violence cannot be tolerated in our current political or public forums.”