Kentucky’s Republican governor has acknowledged for the first time he might not call a special session of the state legislature to overhaul one of the country’s worst funded public pension systems.

Matt Bevin has said repeatedly he would call a special session of the state legislature before the end of the year to address the pension issue. But his proposal has received significant opposition from state employees and even members of his own political party. Last week, 47 Republican House members signed a letter asking him not to call a special session this year.

Monday, Bevin told reporters there is still a chance he could call the legislature back to Frankfort next week to vote on the bill. But he said lawmakers could take up the issue during the session scheduled to begin Jan. 2.