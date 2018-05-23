A 43-year-old Kentucky lawyer running for judge collapsed and died the day after he got the most votes in a primary election.

Danny Alvarez was described as “a true public servant, a humanitarian, and a champion for human rights and the immigrant community” by his campaign consultant Jonathan Hurst.

Hurst said in an email that Alvarez had “spent the day humbled and grateful to this community” after getting the most votes in the four-way race in Louisville.

Hurst told the Courier Journal that the married father of three died at a hospital after collapsing at home. No cause of death was released.

Officials were effusive in their praise of Alvarez on Twitter following his death.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called him “a tireless advocate for justice, a vessel of hope and inspiration for so many.”

So saddened by the passing of Danny Alvarez. He was a tireless advocate for justice, a vessel of hope and inspiration for so many. I am grateful to have known him. Prayers for his family and friends. Descansa en paz. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 24, 2018

Congressman John Yarmuth called Alvarez a “true public servant, an inspiring leader for Louisville, and simply an incredible person.”

So sad to hear of Danny’s passing. I was just with him at an event on Saturday and can’t believe he’s gone. He was a true public servant, an inspiring leader for Louisville, and simply an incredible person. My heart breaks for his family. https://t.co/ssNEZCSzlp — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) May 24, 2018

Hurst would have faced second-place finisher Tanisha Ann Hickerson in a November runoff in the Jefferson County District Court judge’s race.