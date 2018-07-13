This week in Kentucky politics, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced he’s running for governor, the state auditor released a report finding a “pervasive lack of accountability” in Kentucky’s courts administration, and a bunch of new laws go into effect this weekend. Listen in the player above to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

