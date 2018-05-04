This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin weighed in on the potential state takeover of Louisville’s public school system; the leader of Kentucky’s House of Representatives called for an investigation into a statewide broadband internet project; and a Republican state Representative abruptly dropped out of her re-election campaign, saying that this year’s legislative session was the “nastiest” in history.

Listen to this Derby Week edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Bevin Weighs In On Possible Takeover Of JCPS, Calls For ‘Changes’

Kentucky’s Interim Education Commissioner Calls For State Takeover Of JCPS

Kentucky House Leader Calls For Investigation Into State Broadband Project

State Representative Drops Out Of Race, Says Politics ‘Too Vicious’