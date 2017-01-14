State lawmakers were on a break this week after approving a handful of major conservative polices over last weekend.

Effects of the new abortion restrictions, union regulations and an overhaul of University of Louisville’s trustee board began to take shape. Plus, Gov. Matt Bevin released an investigation alleging corruption in previous Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration.

Capitol reporter Ryland Barton has more in this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

