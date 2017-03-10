This week in Kentucky politics, the president of the Senate filed a bill that would strip powers from the attorney general’s office and give them to the governor.

Meanwhile, as the legislative session winds down, it’s anybody’s guess as to whether a charter schools bill will pass, and if it does, what it will look like. And reports that President Trump would visit Louisville this week were walked back…but Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Saturday.

