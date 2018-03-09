This week in Kentucky politics, the state Senate decided to not vote on a controversial pension bill as teachers and other state workers protested at the state Capitol. It’s unclear how the legislation might be revised and lawmakers only have a little more than two weeks until a major deadline in this year’s legislative session.

