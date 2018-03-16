Kentucky Politics Distilled
March 16, 2018

This week in Kentucky politics, students marched on the state Capitol to call for lawmakers to come up with solutions to school shootings; during a radio interview, Gov. Matt Bevin lashed out at teachers for protesting a plan that would take some of their retirement benefits away; and the pension bill that teachers have been protesting, well, it’s on life support.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Ryland Barton
By Ryland Barton @RylandKY
Ryland Barton is the Capitol bureau chief for Kentucky Public Radio.