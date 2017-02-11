Lawmakers returned to Frankfort this week after a month-long break in the legislative session.

During his State of the Commonwealth address, Gov. Bevin announced that the state might have to raise taxes to fix the state’s ailing pension system. Plus, a sweeping criminal justice reform measure was proposed, and a bill making it a hate crime to attack police officers is making its way through the legislative process.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

More on the 2017 Kentucky General Assembly can be found here.