This week in Frankfort, nearly 300 candidates announced they’re running to be state representatives or state senators, many of them educators; a bill that would make it less affordable to have solar panels on your house got a life vest; and lawmakers again said they’ll have a bill to overhaul the state’s pension system — coming soon. Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Suggested Reading

Kentucky Teachers Running For Office Rally At State Capitol

Chairman Adds Members To Panel Considering Controversial Solar Bill

Kentucky Republican Leaders Upbeat About Prospects For Pension Bill