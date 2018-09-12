The father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has pleaded not guilty in federal court to making illegal contributions to his daughter’s 2014 U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Mitch McConnell.

Jerry Lundergan spoke little during a brief hearing in Lexington. His co-defendant, veteran Democratic political consultant Dale Emmons, also pleaded not guilty.

A trial is set for Nov. 13, but Lundergan’s attorney said he would likely ask for a delay.

Lundergan is not allowed to leave Kentucky without permission. His attorney said Lundergan will need to leave the state for several weeks for his job. He owns a company that coordinates disaster relief efforts and needs to oversee the setup of emergency shelters because of Hurricane Florence.

Emmons’ travel is restricted to the eastern district of Kentucky.