The state Senate approved legislation authorizing charter schools in Kentucky after a three-hour debate on Wednesday.

The legislation now heads back to the House of Representatives, which would have to approve changes the Senate made to the bill before it can be sent to Gov. Matt Bevin’s desk.

Sen. Dan Seum, a Republican from Louisville, voted in favor of the bill, saying charters would force public schools to get better at educating students.

“When you’re the only game in town, you don’t really have to perform too well,” he said. “But when that competition shows up, you’ve gotta do better or you lose.”

Sen. Steve West, a Republican from Paris, said that “choice is good and preferable to being locked into one option.”

“Only in government when we come locked into a government system do we put our blinders on and see too much choice as a threat,” he said.

During the debate, Democrats raised questions over whether the bill would allow for-profit companies to apply to form charter schools, despite assurances that it wouldn’t.

Sen. Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat from Louisville, said the bill should include language explicitly prohibiting for-profits.

“The absence of prohibiting for-profit companies from getting involved in charter schools means they are allowed to get involved in charter schools,” McGarvey said.

Under the current version of the bill, teachers, parents, school administrators, community residents, public organizations, nonprofit organizations “or a combination thereof” can apply to form charter schools.

Senate President Pro Tem David Givens said it’s a “safe presumption” that for-profits would be prohibited because the bill’s language doesn’t explicitly allow them.

Sen. Ray Jones, a Democrat from Pikeville, argued that the bill would violate a landmark Kentucky Supreme Court ruling that said public school funding system must be “substantially uniform.”

“How can you say to any child that you can’t go to a charter school that’s funded with taxpayer money,” Jones asked. “How can you say ‘first come first serve’ is fair? What happens to the kids that are able to go to the charter school versus the kids that are left in the failing school?”

Questions remain over how charter schools will be funded. Senate President Pro-tem David Givens said earlier in the day that a funding bill would likely come up late Wednesday, with language added to an already existing bill.

As of 5 p.m., that bill had not yet appeared.