Kentucky Shakespeare and the Louisville Free Public Library are partnering to bring Shakespeare to all 18 area public libraries with the “2017 Shakespeare in the Libraries Tour.”

The company will showcase its live, two-actor, puppet-filled performance of “Twelfth Night” which is currently touring schools throughout Kentucky and surrounding states.

“This is the third year that we have toured to all the Louisville Free Public Libraries,” said Kentucky Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace. “It’s something that is really important to us, breaking down those accessibility barriers for our art community and our audiences.”

Wallace said this version of “Twelfth Night” — which is a classic Shakespeare comedy of mistaken identity and unrequited love — is geared specifically towards younger audiences.

“So we work to tie in some themes of conflict resolution, bullying and self-esteem and self-respect,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the 2017 Shakespeare in the Libraries tour is made possible by Metro Louisville Government through an External Agencies Fund Grant. Here is a full list of performances:

November 4

Main Library, 2 p.m.



November 8

Highlands-Shelby Park Library, 4:30 p.m.



November 11

Iroquois Library, 12:30 p.m.

Middletown Library, 2:30 p.m.

November 13

Fairdale Library, 5:30 p.m.

November 15

Westport Library, 4 p.m.

Western Library, 4:30 p.m.

November 16

South Central Regional Library, 7 p.m.

November 18

Southwest Regional Library, 3:30 p.m.

November 20

Newburg Library, 3 p.m.

November 28

Crescent Hill Library, 7 p.m.

December 2

St. Matthews Library, 10:30 a.m.

Portland Library, 1:30 p.m.

December 6

Shawnee Library, 4 p.m.

December 9

Shively Library, 1:30 p.m.

Fern Creek Library, 2 p.m.

December 11

Bon Air Library, 6:30 p.m.

December 14

Jeffersontown Library, 10:30 a.m.