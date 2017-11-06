Kentucky Shakespeare and the Louisville Free Public Library are partnering to bring Shakespeare to all 18 area public libraries with the “2017 Shakespeare in the Libraries Tour.”
The company will showcase its live, two-actor, puppet-filled performance of “Twelfth Night” which is currently touring schools throughout Kentucky and surrounding states.
“This is the third year that we have toured to all the Louisville Free Public Libraries,” said Kentucky Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace. “It’s something that is really important to us, breaking down those accessibility barriers for our art community and our audiences.”
Wallace said this version of “Twelfth Night” — which is a classic Shakespeare comedy of mistaken identity and unrequited love — is geared specifically towards younger audiences.
“So we work to tie in some themes of conflict resolution, bullying and self-esteem and self-respect,” Wallace said.
Wallace said the 2017 Shakespeare in the Libraries tour is made possible by Metro Louisville Government through an External Agencies Fund Grant. Here is a full list of performances:
November 4
Main Library, 2 p.m.
November 8
Highlands-Shelby Park Library, 4:30 p.m.
November 11
Iroquois Library, 12:30 p.m.
Middletown Library, 2:30 p.m.
November 13
Fairdale Library, 5:30 p.m.
November 15
Westport Library, 4 p.m.
Western Library, 4:30 p.m.
November 16
South Central Regional Library, 7 p.m.
November 18
Southwest Regional Library, 3:30 p.m.
November 20
Newburg Library, 3 p.m.
November 28
Crescent Hill Library, 7 p.m.
December 2
St. Matthews Library, 10:30 a.m.
Portland Library, 1:30 p.m.
December 6
Shawnee Library, 4 p.m.
December 9
Shively Library, 1:30 p.m.
Fern Creek Library, 2 p.m.
December 11
Bon Air Library, 6:30 p.m.
December 14
Jeffersontown Library, 10:30 a.m.