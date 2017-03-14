Just four years ago, Kentucky Shakespeare’s touring company visited nine parks across the city. This year, they will be on-stage at 23 community parks — including Highview Park, Shawnee Park and the Iroquois Park amphitheater — from March 25 to May 19.
The company will perform a six-actor, 85-minute version of “Julius Caesar,” one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies which centers on the murder of the titular emperor.
“This new adaptation of Shakespeare’s political thriller is jam-packed with powerful issues that resonate in our world today,” says producing artistic director Matt Wallace.
The production, which is directed by Wallace, features an ensemble cast. Robert Thompson plays the title role of Julius Caesar, with Dathan Hooper as Brutus, Alisha Espinosa as Portia, Neill Robertson as Cassius, Owen Kresse as Mark Antony, and Sabrina Spalding as Casca.
All of the actors also play other roles in the production that features costumes by Donna Lawrence-Downs, sound design by Jon Becraft, and a set constructed by Charles Nasby.
To see when Kentucky Shakespeare is coming to your neighborhood, check out the full list of performance locations and times below:
March 25, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
IBEW Local 369 Hall
4315 Preston Hwy #102, Louisville, KY 40213
March 30, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
Parkhill Community Center
1703 S 13th St, Louisville, KY 40210
April 7, 2017 – 6:30 p.m.
Bicentennial Park
118 E Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150
April 8, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
Tyler Park
1501 Castlewood Ave. Louisville, KY 40204
April 9, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
Robsion Park
Robsion Park Dr, Lyndon, KY 40222
April 14, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
Sun Valley Park
6616 Ashby Ln, Louisville, KY 40272
April 15, 2017 – 1:00 p.m.
Riverview Park
8202 Greenwood Rd, Louisville, KY 40258
April 15, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
Emerson Park
1100 Sylvia St, Louisville, KY 40205
April 21, 2017 – 6:30 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park
10707 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
April 23, 2017 – 1:00 p.m.
Iroquois Park Amphitheater
2120 Rundill Rd, Louisville, KY 40214
April 23, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
Shawnee Park
230 Southwestern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40212
April 25, 2017 – 4:00 p.m.
Kentucky Center Steps
501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202
April 27, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
Baxter Square Park
301 S 12th St., Louisville, KY 40203
April 28 – 10:00 a.m.
Russell Lee Park
701 Southern Ave, Louisville, KY 40211
April 28, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
Highview Park
201 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228
April 29, 2017 – 1:00 p.m.
Water Tower Park
3005 River Rd, Louisville, KY 40207
April 30, 2017 – 1:00 p.m.
Broad Run Park – Parklands
11551 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291
April 30, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
Petersburg Park
5008 E Indian Trail, Louisville, KY 40218
May 7, 2017 – 1:00 p.m.
Locust Grove
561 Blankenbaker Ln, Louisville, KY 40207
May 7, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
Hounz Lane Park
2300 Hounz Ln, Louisville, KY 40223
May 12, 2017 – 6:30 p.m.
New Albany Amphitheater
201 E Water Street, New Albany, IN 47150
May 13, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.
Story Avenue Park
1519 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
May 19, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.
Big Four Station Park
Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
More details about the performances — including alternate locations in the event of rain — can be found here.