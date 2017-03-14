Just four years ago, Kentucky Shakespeare’s touring company visited nine parks across the city. This year, they will be on-stage at 23 community parks — including Highview Park, Shawnee Park and the Iroquois Park amphitheater — from March 25 to May 19.



The company will perform a six-actor, 85-minute version of “Julius Caesar,” one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies which centers on the murder of the titular emperor.



“This new adaptation of Shakespeare’s political thriller is jam-packed with powerful issues that resonate in our world today,” says producing artistic director Matt Wallace.

The production, which is directed by Wallace, features an ensemble cast. Robert Thompson plays the title role of Julius Caesar, with Dathan Hooper as Brutus, Alisha Espinosa as Portia, Neill Robertson as Cassius, Owen Kresse as Mark Antony, and Sabrina Spalding as Casca.

All of the actors also play other roles in the production that features costumes by Donna Lawrence-Downs, sound design by Jon Becraft, and a set constructed by Charles Nasby.

To see when Kentucky Shakespeare is coming to your neighborhood, check out the full list of performance locations and times below:

March 25, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

IBEW Local 369 Hall

4315 Preston Hwy #102, Louisville, KY 40213



March 30, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

Parkhill Community Center

1703 S 13th St, Louisville, KY 40210



April 7, 2017 – 6:30 p.m.

Bicentennial Park

118 E Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150



April 8, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

Tyler Park

1501 Castlewood Ave. Louisville, KY 40204



April 9, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

Robsion Park

Robsion Park Dr, Lyndon, KY 40222



April 14, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

Sun Valley Park

6616 Ashby Ln, Louisville, KY 40272



April 15, 2017 – 1:00 p.m.

Riverview Park

8202 Greenwood Rd, Louisville, KY 40258



April 15, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

Emerson Park

1100 Sylvia St, Louisville, KY 40205



April 21, 2017 – 6:30 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park

10707 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299



April 23, 2017 – 1:00 p.m.

Iroquois Park Amphitheater

2120 Rundill Rd, Louisville, KY 40214



April 23, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

Shawnee Park

230 Southwestern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40212



April 25, 2017 – 4:00 p.m.

Kentucky Center Steps

501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202

April 27, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

Baxter Square Park

301 S 12th St., Louisville, KY 40203



April 28 – 10:00 a.m.

Russell Lee Park

701 Southern Ave, Louisville, KY 40211



April 28, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

Highview Park

201 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228



April 29, 2017 – 1:00 p.m.

Water Tower Park

3005 River Rd, Louisville, KY 40207

April 30, 2017 – 1:00 p.m.

Broad Run Park – Parklands

11551 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291



April 30, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

Petersburg Park

5008 E Indian Trail, Louisville, KY 40218

May 7, 2017 – 1:00 p.m.

Locust Grove

561 Blankenbaker Ln, Louisville, KY 40207



May 7, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

Hounz Lane Park

2300 Hounz Ln, Louisville, KY 40223



May 12, 2017 – 6:30 p.m.

New Albany Amphitheater

201 E Water Street, New Albany, IN 47150



May 13, 2017 – 6:00 p.m.

Story Avenue Park

1519 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206



May 19, 2017 – 7:00 p.m.

Big Four Station Park

Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

More details about the performances — including alternate locations in the event of rain — can be found here.