Kentucky state Senator Julian Carroll says he won’t resign from his seat.

The Senate Democratic Caucus asked Carroll to step down after a TV report alleged that he groped and asked a man for sex in 2005.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Carroll told several reporters outside the Capitol Annex cafeteria Wednesday that he has no plans to step down.

Carroll also declined to discuss details of the report. He has previously denied the allegations.

Spectrum News of Louisville reported Saturday the alleged incident happened at the man’s home. The man later went to state police and played a taped conversation of the meeting.

No charges were filed.

Carroll was Kentucky’s governor from 1974 to 1979.

Reporter Rick Howlett contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.