August 13, 2018

Kentucky will begin offering new driver’s licenses in January to comply with changes in federal law.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It required states to update the security of their driver’s licenses. Kentucky is one of the last states to comply with the law.

In January, Kentucky will offer a standard driver’s license or a voluntary travel ID. You can only have one of these licenses. Standard licenses are OK to drive, vote and apply for federal benefits. But a voluntary travel ID is needed to board domestic flights and enter U.S. military bases after Oct. 1, 2020.

The travel ID will cost $48 and the standard license will cost $43. Both will last for eight years.