If the Federal Communications Commission follows through with plans to roll back “net neutrality rules,” Kentucky will be among the states challenging that decision in a lawsuit.

Attorney General Andy Beshear is opposed to changes that would undo Obama-era regulations that protected equal access to the internet, he said in a statement Friday. Earlier this week, he signed a letter along with 17 other state Attorneys General asking the FCC to delay its Thursday vote due to concerns about the falsified public comments regarding the proposal.

Despite the letter, the FCC held a vote Thursday and the rollback passed along party lines

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Thursday he would sue to stop the FCC’s net neutrality changes. Beshear said he intends to join that action on behalf of Kentucky. Other states that may sign on include Illinois, Oregon and Massachusetts, reports said.

Beshear said he is concerned by how changes to the rules would affect Kentuckians.

“My office has already received multiple complaints by Kentuckians, as well as from consumers who previously lived in Kentucky, saying their identity or a loved one’s identity was falsely used,” Beshear said in the statement. “If the FCC continues with its plan, I will have no choice but to join legal action to protect Kentucky families from this sweeping and harmful policy change.”

Further details about any legal action were not immediately available.