One of the biggest health care operators in Louisville is offloading four major hospitals and six physician group practices.

KentuckyOne Health announced Friday that Jewish Hospital, Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville will all be sold.

“This decision has been made with great care and consideration. New owners and operators of the facilities outside of our central and eastern community focus will have the resources and ability to continue to deliver care, support employees and physicians and engage the community,” said Ruth W. Brinkley, president and CEO of KentuckyOne Health via news release. “We understand this will bring change and questions to our employees and community partners. We have an extensive transition program underway to ease the change and ensure focus on our priories to our patients and our partners.”

Physician group practices in the KentuckyOne Health and Saint Joseph Martin’s Medical Group, Medical Centers Jewish East, South, Southwest and Northeast will also be sold off.

KentuckyOne was formed five years ago with the merger of Jewish Hospital and St. Mary’s HealthCare in Louisville. It quickly started buying up other hospitals and physician practices as the Affordable Care Act was implemented.

In December, KentuckyOne and University of Louisville Hospital announced the end of their joint operating agreement. Officials said the University Medical Center would take over operations of U of L hospital this year.