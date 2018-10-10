Last month, the Kentucky College of Art and Design became the state’s only independent, four-year college of art and design. Now, KyCAD has announced a campaign to fully fund the arts education of 12 students.

On Sept. 27, KyCAD received approval from the Kentucky Council on Post-Secondary Education to award a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art. The news came after the institution secured new space at the Speed Mansion on Ormsby Avenue — which will serve as the college’s new home — and also announced it would be hosting new community arts classes for adults.

The school will immediately begin accepting applications from candidates for the inaugural independent class. But in the meantime, KyCAD has announced a fundraising campaign to fully fund 12 students’ tuition for the program.

Rick Smith is KyCAD’s chief development officer.

“We are calling it the KyCAD Sparks Gap Fund and we are seeking individuals and groups to help fund 12 students’ Bachelor of Arts degrees,” Smith said. “The campaign is neat in that it allows members of the community to support and sponsor a student in achieving their degree at various commitment levels.”

These levels range from $10 a month to $2,000 a month.

Admission criteria for students will be based on factors including a candidate’s portfolio of work. Classes will begin on Jan. 7, 2019.