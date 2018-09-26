In April of this year, the Kentucky College of Art and Design announced that after eight years of partnering with Spalding University as a host school, it would pursue accreditation and independence, which would make it the only four-year independent college of art and design in the state.

Since then, KyCAD has moved towards licensure and secured new space at the Speed Mansion on Ormsby Avenue, which will serve as the college’s new home.

Additionally, school officials announced the formation of the OPEN CITY Arts Program, a selection of non-credit arts courses.

“It is a way for us to further engage in the community beyond our degree program,” said Joyce Ogden, KyCAD’s dean and vice president of academic affairs. “They are for ages 17 and up and it’s for young adults, working professionals, retired folks. We will be offering introductory-level classes.”

Courses will be offered weekday evenings and Saturdays; they will run in six-week sessions. Some example courses include:

Drawing Old Louisville

Mindful Art: Exploring Your Creative Process Through Art, Meditation and Yoga

Introduction to Metal Fabrication

History of Anatomical Illustration

Kinetic Sculpture

A full course list is available here; classes begin on Oct. 8.