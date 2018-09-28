Nicole Duvall lives on West Burnett Avenue, next door to a vacant property.

The lot in the Park Hill neighborhood was sold by the city’s Landbank Authority years ago to a developer for $1. A house was built, but has since fallen into disrepair, one of nearly a third of the properties sold by the authority that are currently listed as vacant and in violation of city code.

KyCIR’s Jacob Ryan spoke with Duvall about the impact this lapse has had on her family, and her sense of home. Listen in the player above.