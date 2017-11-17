The Lexington-Fayette government and the Lexington Cemetery have reached an agreement to move two Confederate statues into the historic graveyard.

The bronze likenesses of John Breckinridge and John Hunt Morgan were removed from the grounds of the historic Old Courthouse a month ago.

They’ve been sitting in storage while attorneys for Lexington government and the cemetery worked to iron out details. Mayor Jim Gray said the two statues should be moved into the cemetery during the next few months.

“Now the planning for the base itself has to be done,” said Gray. “We have to work with the cemetery in order to secure that. We have to put foundations in.”

The council Thursday night approved a resolution outlining donations totaling over $100,000 to cover the movement costs.

The statues are listed as official military heritage sites on the commission’s website. As reported by Capitol reporter Ryland Barton earlier this week, representatives of Kentucky’s Military Heritage Commission refused to comment on the surprise removal of the two monuments from downtown Lexington.

Gray authorized the late-night removal after Attorney General Andy Beshear issued a legal opinion saying the commission doesn’t have jurisdiction over the statues.