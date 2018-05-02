The VEX Robotics World Championship returned to Louisville this year. More than 1,500 teams in middle, high school and college from 30 different countries are participating in the competition.

Last year, members of the Wahjay-STEM team were confident they would win the competition. But they didn’t — they came in last place. So this year, they were a bit more cautious about their chances.

“We did our best we could,” Babygirl Jacobs said. “Because [last year] was our first time in competition, I think we will do better than before.”

