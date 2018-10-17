On November 6, Louisville residents will choose who to send to D.C. to represent the 3rd Congressional District for the next two years. Tonight, at 7:00 p.m., WFPL is proud to host a candidate forum with Democratic incumbent Congressman John Yarmuth and Republican challenger and former Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Vickie Yates Brown Glisson.

The forum is produced in partnership with WAVE 3 News and the League of Women Voters. From 7:00 – 8:00 p.m., you can listen live here, or stream below via WAVE 3 News: