The Trump administration moved Thursday to allow health care workers to refuse to treat patients because of religious or moral beliefs. This could mean it will be harder for some people, like transgender patients, to access care.

But in some areas in the south, this is already a problem. Reporter Lewis Wallace examined transgender health care in Kentucky and Tennessee; his story about the groups set up by trans people to help each other get care was published online today in Scalawag Magazine.

He spoke with WFPL’s Erica Peterson about the story and about the possible implications of the Trump Administration’s announcement. Listen in the player above.