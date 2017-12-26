Masha Gessen is a Russian-American journalist who’s written extensively about politics — both in Russia and American — and Russian president Vladimir Putin. Her latest book “The Future is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia” is this year’s winner of the prestigious National Book Award for Nonfiction.

Gessen was interviewed earlier this month at the University of Louisville Kentucky Author Forum by CNN Senior International Correspondent Clarissa Ward. Listen to their conversation in the player above.