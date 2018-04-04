Today is the 50th anniversary of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. King was shot April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. One of the people who witnessed his assassination was former Kentucky state senator Georgia Davis Powers.

Powers was the first African-American and the first woman elected to the Kentucky Senate, and died in 2016. She spoke with independent producer and former WFPL Program Director John Gregory in 1993 for the documentary series “Voices for Equality.”

Listen in the player above to Powers’ remembrance of the night King was shot.