After Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States on Friday, I caught up with a few Louisvillians who expressed a mix of hope and concern about the new administration.

Click the player above to hear what they had to say.

Brandy Vertrees

“I saw — in my last few years — I saw the military kinda decline a little bit, as far as funding and just support. And I hope he brings that back to the military and makes the military strong again.” –Alan Solter of New Bern, North Carolina

“He made a lot of promises. I believe the exact words were to ‘eradicate terrorism worldwide’; I’m pretty sure he can’t follow through on that promise. But you know, if you does, I’ll eat my words” –Lynn Watson of Louisville

“Don’t get me wrong, I really don’t like Trump and I’m not excited for the next four years — especially as a gay individual. But I’m gonna give him a chance…especially like, people can change.” –Brady Blair of Elizabethtown

Brandy Vertrees

“That’s what I’m looking forward to seeing. You know, a business orientation as opposed to someone who has worked for the government for their entire life or a good part of their professional life. I’m very much looking forward to seeing how that’s going to play out and whether it works.” –Michael White of Louisville