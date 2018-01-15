On Monday, 89.3 WFPL will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a special program.
At 7 p.m., we’ll bring you some of the speeches from the “Hope Breakfast,” an annual celebration of King’s life and legacy held at the Muhammad Ali Center.
The fundraising event is presented by the Alpha Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the Alpha Lambda Education Foundation. The speakers include:
- Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League
- Al Cornish, chief learning officer at Norton Healthcare
- Rev. Daniel Corrie Shull, senior pastor at Burnette Avenue Baptist Church