Sportswriter John Feinstein’s latest book is about the 2016 Ryder Cup competition between U.S. and European golfers. Feinstein considers it one of golf’s biggest events. So much so, he titled his book “The First Major: The Inside Story of the 2016 Ryder Cup.”

He’s appearing at the University of Louisville’s Kentucky Author Forum Thursday night and I spoke with him about the book and what makes the Ryder Cup so important. You can listen to our conversation in the player above.