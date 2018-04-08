On Friday, WFPL broadcast “Stories of Ali: Ali and the Nation.”

The program — the first in a series — was recorded live at the Muhammad Ali Center on March 30, 2018. It’s an hour-long conversation about the role of the Nation of Islam in the life of boxer and Louisville native Muhammad Ali, and you can listen to it in the player above.

World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson

The hour-long conversation explores Ali’s conversion to Islam, and the role the Nation of Islam had on his life, his career, and on the lives of African-American communities at the time. It features two experts: Dr. Brandon McCormack, a professor of Pan-African studies at the University of Louisville, and Donald Lassere, the president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center.