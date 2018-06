More than 6,000 students will be graduating high school from Jefferson County Public Schools this week. For 37 of these students in Western High School’s Early College Program, they’re taking college credits — earned tuition free — at a nearby campus.

I spoke with three students in the program — Keanta Burney, Stephanie Bernardino and Antonio Juric. Listen to the player above to hear about their struggles, how taking college courses has prepared them for college, and their next steps.