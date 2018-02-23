President Trump is speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. His comments come amid a debate about gun laws after a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre spoke at CPAC on Thursday, warning conservatives of a “socialist agenda” to take firearms from law-abiding citizens. Trump called the NRA and LaPierre “Great American Patriots” in a tweet Thursday morning and later said the organization “is ready to do things” to address the problem of gun violence.