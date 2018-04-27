Community
April 27, 2018

The Louisville Metro Police Department is responding to reports of a person with a gun in downtown Louisville.

Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said they have reports of a person with a gun and advise everyone to stay away from the block.

Police have cordoned off an area on South Fifth Street, between Muhammad Ali and West Chestnut streets. Police have evacuated the area and are keeping the block clear of everyone but witnesses. 

Taylor Marshall said she was coming downtown for a job interview around noon when she heard a gunshot. She spoke to a WFPL reporter while standing by the cordoned-off area on Chestnut Street, where her car is parked, inside the contained area.

Metro Police said there were no gunshots.

Ryan Van Velzer | wfpl.org

Police on the scene at corner of 5th and Muhammad Ali

 

This story will be updated.