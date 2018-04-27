The Louisville Metro Police Department is responding to reports of a person with a gun in downtown Louisville.

Stay out of the 500 block of W. Ali and W. Chestnut. This area includes Kentucky Towers. We are searching for a subject. Our SWAT team and multiple other units are in the area. — LMPD (@LMPD) April 27, 2018

Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said they have reports of a person with a gun and advise everyone to stay away from the block.

Police have cordoned off an area on South Fifth Street, between Muhammad Ali and West Chestnut streets. Police have evacuated the area and are keeping the block clear of everyone but witnesses.

@LMPD says reports of shooter in parking garage on 5th near Chestnut. pic.twitter.com/6aDQ8yTlk0 — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) April 27, 2018

Taylor Marshall said she was coming downtown for a job interview around noon when she heard a gunshot. She spoke to a WFPL reporter while standing by the cordoned-off area on Chestnut Street, where her car is parked, inside the contained area.

Taylor Marshall says she heard one shot from garage. pic.twitter.com/QKfiqdtDuo — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) April 27, 2018

Metro Police said there were no gunshots.

.@LMPD ninth mobile on the scene. Telling passerby to make sure they're behind cover. — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) April 27, 2018

@lmpd officers say suspect had a change of clothes when last seen. Attention seems to be focused on top floor of Kentucky Towers apt building. — jacob ryan (@jacobhryan) April 27, 2018

This story will be updated.