Heritage West is an empty 24-acre lot at Muhammad Ali Boulevard and 30th Street that was, in a previous life, the home of the ill-fated West Louisville FoodPort. It’s a special point in the community, where the Russell, Portland and Shawnee neighborhoods intersect.

For that reason, Ramona Lindsey — the director of education at the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft and co-chair of communications for the West Louisville Community Council — says the group decided to put something important there:

A billboard that represents positive vibes in the West End — and that is created solely with the artwork of residents.

“The community wanted to reclaim that space so it could be more of a symbol of hope and progress,” Lindsey says.

Starting Monday evening, designs will be accepted from middle school students through adults who live, work, worship or learn in the 40203, 40210, 40211 or 40212 zip codes.

A panel of West Louisville artists will select the best work from each of three categories: Middle and High School (grades 6-12), Young Adult (ages 18-35 years) and Adult (36 years and older).

Residents will then be invited to vote for their favorite design at the March 13 WLCC meeting.

“We want people to be able to share what they see as important about those three neighborhoods — and West Louisville in general,” Lindsey says. “But we are particularly looking for positive images that reflect the strong sense of family and history — and really perseverance and possibilities — in West Louisville.”

The Heritage West Art Competition, which is produced in collaboration with Louisville Forward and OneWest, will launch tonight at the WLCC meeting at Southern Star Community Center. The deadline for entry is Monday, Feb. 27.