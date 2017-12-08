This weekend, about a dozen of the top furniture makers and woodworkers in the Louisville area will be displaying their work as part of Functional Design 2017.



Craig Bayens is the co-president of the Louisville Area Furniture Society, which hosts the event. Bayens said Saturday’s show offers people an opportunity to be introduced to artists they may not know.



“It’s an exhibition of all the local designers and furniture-makers and there’s just a plethora of talent in this city that, you know, a lot of people just don’t know,” he said.

Bayens said many of the designers who are part of the show have furniture on-display at places like the 21c Museum Hotels, Scout, Dandelion and Repurposed Modern.



“There’s just so much talent that a lot of people don’t know about,” Bayens said. “A lot of furniture-makers don’t have their own storefronts, so you’ve probably seen their work in hotels and restaurants and other people’s homes, but you never knew that that was made by a local guy.”

Designers featured in the exhibit include:

Craig Bayens, owner of C. Bayens Furniture + Functional Design



Dave Bibelhauser, who creates both fine and functional artwork



Billie Bradford, owner of Bradford Fine Furniture



David Bramblette, who has produced pieces for Scout on Market, Dandelion, Repurposed Modern and the 21c Museum Hotel

Kurt Hampe, owner of Kurt Hampe Custom Woodworking



Brandon Harder, multimedia sculptor and craftsman



David Metcalf, owner of Wooden Wire

Keith Stone, owner of Man of Mettle Productions Ltd.



Matthew Little, owner of OVMI Designs



Members of Rockerbuilt Studios will also participate.

Functional Design 2017 will take place Saturday from 5 -10 p.m. at the Tim Faulkner Gallery.