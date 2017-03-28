This week, The Louisville Ballet announced their 2017-2018 season, which they are calling their “Season of Enchantment.”

“After a spectacular 65th Anniversary Season, I am excited to continue our commitment to the still-compelling heritage works and exciting new work,” says Robert Curran, Louisville Ballet artistic and executive director.

“I am also looking forward to welcoming our patrons into our home for a sensational Studio Season. 2017-2018 will truly be a season of enchantment.”

The season will begin in September with “Studio Connections,” where the public is invited into the Louisville Ballet studios to observe selections of the company’s repertoire. Then comes “Stravinsky!” a showcase that focuses on the contributions the composer made to ballet, as well as his relationship with choreographer George Balanchine.

On the classic side, audiences can expect the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker” in December — and “Giselle,” one of ballet’s oldest continually performed productions, as a season finale.



The Louisville Ballet is also putting out more contemporary-focused productions as well, including their “Choreographer’s Showcase,” which debuts new choreography created by and for Louisville Ballet artists. There is also “The Beyond,” a double bill between Louisville Ballet and the Kentucky Opera, joined by the Louisville Orchestra.

More information about the productions is available here.