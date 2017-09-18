City officials say they will submit a proposal to bring Amazon’s new headquarters to Louisville. The company — headquartered in Seattle — earlier this month announced plans to build a second headquarters in North America, called Amazon HQ2.

Jessica Wethington, spokeswoman for Louisville Forward, said in an e-mail that “The city will work with its regional and state partners to submit a proposal to Amazon. It is due October 19.”

Wethington wouldn’t comment further.

Amazon said it plans to invest $5 billion and employ up to 50,000 people at the new site in full-time, “high-paying” positions.

The company estimates its Seattle headquarters added $38 billion to that city’s economy from 2010-2016.

The city chosen for Amazon’s second headquarters will have to meet certain population and tech workforce requirements. Amazon said the chosen city must also be innovative and “think big.”

The company said it will decide next year where Amazon HQ2 will be located.