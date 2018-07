When you think about jobs that are affected by the recent spike in temperatures we’ve had in Louisville — last week, the city had the highest heat index in the country — chocolate-maker probably isn’t at the top of the list.

But according to Kelly and Forest Ramsey, owners of the bourbon truffle store Art Eatables, chocolate is a finicky ingredient that starts getting “melty” at 73 degrees.

