The Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats are preparing for their respective bowl games this coming weekend.

Louisville takes on Mississippi State Saturday in the Taxslayer Bowl in Jacksonville.

Both teams finished the season with 8 and 4 record and both are making their eighth straight bowl appearance.

Cardinals’ coach Bobby Petrino says game week preparation for a bowl is a lot different from the regular season.

“You try to balance and much as you can between the practice and the meetings and doing a good job in that then having enough free time to do the events that the bowl has for you and to spend time with your family, so it’s kind of a good balancing act,” he said.

Kickoff for the Taxslayer Bowl is at noon Saturday.

The Kentucky Wildcats are in Nashville this week for the Music City Bowl. This is the Wildcats’ second straight bowl appearance after a five-year drought.

UK offensive lineman Jervontius Stallings said the team has approached this game and this season with a lot more confidence than last year.

“We didn’t know what to expect, we didn’t know what to do, we didn’t know how to manage our time, just little things, little things that can be avoided,” he said. “That’s what we have learned a lot from this year.”

Kentucky and Northwestern, both nicknamed the Wildcats, have played only once, in 1928. Northwestern won that game, 7 to nothing. Kickoff in Nashville Friday is at 4:30pm.