Louisville restaurateur and chef Dean Corbett has died at the age of 55.

According to Gary Fox, event coordinator at Equus, Corbett died after a massive heart attack.

Corbett purchased Equus in 1985. He then opened his namesake restaurant, Corbett’s: An American Place, in December of 2007; it closed last year.

On social media, area chefs honored Corbett’s memory.

Michael Crouch, the chef and owner of Bistro 1860, wrote: “ His constant giving and creating of opportunities for those alike. His passion for his craft, the friendships he formed and work he has done for the community will not be soon forgotten.”

Corbett is survived by his wife and three children.