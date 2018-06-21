Community
June 21, 2018

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Louisville Thursday to voice opposition to the Trump Administration’s treatment of migrant families along the southern border.

Protesters held signs condemning ICE — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — and Trump’s separation policy. Under the administration’s zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigration, adults caught crossing the border are prosecuted under federal law and detained during the criminal proceedings. Their children have been separated from them and held in separate facilities.

Michelle Hanks | wfpl.org

Marina Holt, 64, from Louisville, listens while speakers from different organizations give speeches regarding the recent news of migrant children being separated from their parents on Thursday, June 21.

Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to end the separation of families. Instead, families will be detained together while awaiting court proceedings. The order does not say what will happen to the over 2,000 children who have already been separated from their parents.

“What the leadership of ICE is doing, frankly, should constitute as crimes against humanity,” protester Karl Swinehart said. “I think they should be tried. They’re criminal; what they’re doing is criminal.”

Michelle Hanks | wfpl.org

People listen to speakers during a rally protesting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday, June 21.

Many of Swinehart’s fellow protesters expressed similar feelings.

Caraline Feairheller said regardless of the law, separating children from their families is wrong.

“The law does not determine morality or what is good in this country,” Feairheller said.

Michelle Hanks | wfpl.org

Mary Niang, 33, from Louisville, gives a speech at a rally to protest against children being separated from their parents at the border on Thursday, June 21. Niang is with Muslin Women Building Bridges.

Meagan Winters teared up as she talked about children being separated from their parents. Winters said she has two children, ages 5 and 8.

“It has to stop; it has to stop, and we can’t wait to vote people out who will let it happen,” Winters said. “We have to come up with something right this second.”

Michelle Hanks | wfpl.org

Truman Harris speaks to a crowd protesting against the criminalization of separating families crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border on Thursday, June 21. Harris is part of Black Lives Matter and Spalding University Multicultural Psychological Association.

James Flynn helped organize the event. Flynn, who is a Catholic priest, said the people who support the practice of separating children from their parents should remember another type of law that exists.

“There’s another law that they’re breaking also … the law of love your neighbor, which is thousands of years old,” said Flynn. “It’s also reiterated by Jesus that you must love your neighbor as yourself. He said it twice.”