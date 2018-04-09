Preserving the environment is everyone’s responsibility, from individuals to the government, according to organizers of the Louisville Earth Walk.

The event will return to Iroquois Park for a second time this month, and will include a 5K fundraiser walk and celebration to benefit local nonprofits that support conservation. About 200 people turned out for the event’s debut last year.

Spokesman Mark Steiner said the group wants people to think about living now in a way that will help future generations, too. For example, the group would support more solar and wind energy usage in Louisville.

“We would definitely like to see us looking differently at the way we consume energy in our city as relates to heating and cooling and the power we need to run our houses and businesses, and our transportation,” he said.

Fifteen local nonprofits, including the Greater Louisville Sierra Club and the Louisville Nature Center, will share proceeds from the walk. All of them support protecting natural resources such as air, water and soil, Steiner said.

“It really is a focus on protecting our natural resources and trying to find a balance between the needs we have today with the fact that there are many generations to come who we need to make sure have clean resources as well,” he said.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 21. Registration for the walk costs $15 for individuals and $10 apiece for members of a team.