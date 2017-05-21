A new boot camp is in town. Every Saturday morning for the next five weeks, the Breakthrough Business Boot Camp will convene some of Louisville’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Small business owners are coupled with mentors to build their ventures. The accelerator program is aimed at enterprises owned by women and minorities.

I visited LouieLab at 8th and Main Streets to talk to some of the program’s participants. Listen to what they had to say in the player above.

“I’m here because I think it’s an awesome opportunity. —Oremeyi Kareem, founder of Vome Magazine

“Just go for what it is that you want to do.” —Tiffany Clemons, founder of Pretty On Purpose

“I work two jobs and work on my business when I can.” — Latasha Brown, founder of 1st Legacy Homes

“Entrepreneurship to me, it looks like, you know, the heart monitors at the hospital where it’s just up and down.” —Raechele Gray, founder of Greater Works Design Studio

“You just want to present the best thing possible, ‘cause it is like a baby. I have two babies now and it’s exactly like that.” —Nisey Gettridge, founder of SauciN Meals

“Well, I’ve never been in a boot camp before but I imagine it’s rather intense. I look forward to it, I’m up for it.” —Karen McKnight, founder of Lord’s Temple Fitness