Louisville Orchestra Executive Director Andrew Kipe has accepted an administrative position at Baltimore’s Peabody Institute; he will leave in August.

“I am extremely proud of the work that I’ve done with the Louisville Orchestra over these past four and a half years to help refocus and rebuild this great orchestra,” Kipe said in a release.

He continued: “The successes we’ve had need to be shared by many and are a true testament to Louisville’s commitment to supporting innovative and important artistic endeavors. I am extremely grateful to the musicians of the Louisville Orchestra, Board, staff and Teddy Abrams, for their support and camaraderie through this exciting and fulfilling time in my career.”

Kipe has served as the executive director of the Louisville Orchestra since November 2013 — three years after the Orchestra had filed for bankruptcy.

According to the Orchestra, during Kipe’s tenure, he expanded corporate sponsorship, created new levels of individual donor support and recognition, and helped increase earned revenue from 26 percent of the total to a projected 37 percent of the total in the coming year.

Ticket sales saw a 59 percent increase over the past four years and contributed revenue increased by 18 percent.

Kipe also successfully negotiated two collective bargaining agreements with the musicians, increasing the number of weeks they worked, their base pay, and the number of full-time members of the orchestra.

Kipe, with the assistance of music director Teddy Abrams, also expanded the organization’s reach into the community with events like Music Without Borders.

Abrams said in a release: “Four seasons ago, Andrew and I set out together with an ambitious vision for the Louisville Orchestra. Andrew always provided his unwavering support and administrative expertise in every part of our mission, and he built strong, critical relationships within the Orchestra’s family.”