LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The city of Louisville has filed a claim against ex-Louisville Metro Police Officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood, who are accused of sexually abusing a member of the department’s Youth Explorers program.

The Courier-Journal reports that Monday’s filing demands Betts and Wood pay damages awarded to the plaintiff, identified as N.C. The city is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The pleading denies the lawsuit’s allegations that the police department failed to train and monitor the officers and concealed the subsequent allegations.

Attorneys for Betts and Wood couldn’t be reached for comment on the claim.

Separately, Betts asked a judge Monday to dismiss the lawsuit saying plaintiff attorney David Yates violated a court order by discussing the case with the press before the lawsuit was unsealed.