Scooters gonna scoot. Louisville Metro announced Thursday that it has extended its temporary operating agreement with Bird Scooters, which was set to expire on Sept. 8.

The Santa Monica-based electric, dockless scooter company will be allowed to operate in Louisville for an additional 30 days. After a false start in July, the company brought 100 vehicles back in August under a temporary agreement with the city.

Louisville Forward spokesman Will Ford said the city is pleased with how riders are using Bird scooters around town.

But how the scooters will be regulated — as bicycles, mopeds, slow-moving vehicles or some other way — remains to be determined.

“We are continuing to work on a long-term policy for the safe and equitable use of this new part of our shared economy and while that work continues, we have informed Bird that they may renew their temporary agreement, which ends on September 8, for another 30 days,” Ford said in an emailed statement.

Al Andrews, a project manager for Louisville Metro Public Works, told members of the Metro Council’s Public Works committee in August that the agency will work with Develop Louisville to create permanent regulations for the scooters.

“Our regulations and policy will become more comprehensive,” Andrews said.

Observers have spotted people riding Bird scooters on sidewalks and without helmets. Some have even seen two people on a single scooter, in violation of the service’s guidelines.

Ford said, “we encourage Bird to work with their users to promote safe riding.”